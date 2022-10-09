OPW Unwritten Results 10.1.22: Heavyweight Title Match, More

OPW’s latest show Unwritten took place on October 1st with an OPW Heavyweight Championship match and more. You can check out the results from the IWTV-airig show below, per Fightful:

* Brett Ryan Gosselin def. Action Andretti and Mike Walker and Myles Hawkins

* Steve Scott def. Eric Martin

* BLK Jeez def. Ryan Mooney

* Jason Kincaid def. Billy Tipton

* Azrieal def. Kubes

* TSF def. Brian Burgundy & Tommy Grayson

* Hardcore Match: Matt Tremont def. Yoya

* OPW Heavyweight Championship Match: Kit Osbourne def. Marcus Mathers