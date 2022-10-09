wrestling / News
OPW Unwritten Results 10.1.22: Heavyweight Title Match, More
October 9, 2022 | Posted by
OPW’s latest show Unwritten took place on October 1st with an OPW Heavyweight Championship match and more. You can check out the results from the IWTV-airig show below, per Fightful:
* Brett Ryan Gosselin def. Action Andretti and Mike Walker and Myles Hawkins
* Steve Scott def. Eric Martin
* BLK Jeez def. Ryan Mooney
* Jason Kincaid def. Billy Tipton
* Azrieal def. Kubes
* TSF def. Brian Burgundy & Tommy Grayson
* Hardcore Match: Matt Tremont def. Yoya
* OPW Heavyweight Championship Match: Kit Osbourne def. Marcus Mathers
More Trending Stories
- Finn Balor on Plans for His Scrapped Universal Title Run, Triple H Taking Over as Head of Creative
- Sheamus Claims ‘Screwjob’ Against Gunther, Referee Jessika Carr Says Gunther ‘Didn’t Tap’
- Tony Schiavone Recalls Vince McMahon Asking Him to Shave His Mustache
- More On Aftermath Of Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo Fight at AEW Dynamite