Ora Mensah Recalls Reaction To WWE Release, Loved Being Part of Meta-Four

Ora Mensah recently reflected on his release from WWE in May as well as his time in the Meta-Four. Mensah was among the talent released in early May, and he spoke about his exit and more during a K & S WrestleFest virtual signing. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

On who called him about his release: “It was somebody from the office… I think like one day before, you know how it is, social media, dirt sheets, they all know something. They were like, ‘Some people got let go from the office.’ That was on a Thursday and then, it was a typical Friday two weeks after ‘Mania so it felt already like, if the call comes today, then you can already expect to know what it is. So when I saw the number, I was like, okay, here we go. Must be that call. Can’t be anything else. I mean, maybe you think you’ll luck and you may get a raise but, it was the opposite.”

On his reaction to the news: “I mean, they could have given me a reason but at the end of the day, they would still release me… I couldn’t change their mind in that moment… Obviously, it’s always good to know what the reason is but then, it’s up on me and who else to believe or understand or whatever so I’m okay with how it happened. It’s just like, okay, we had a working relationship for six years, now it ended and life goes on. It’s s**t, it’s bulls**t. I didn’t expect it, I didn’t want it to happen but, here we are right now… Took me some days (to process it). Obviously, I have my wife. She’s stronger than me obviously. She was also devastated. Because she’s been with me on this journey for 10 years. She’s seen me go up and down the indies and then finally get signed and released, you know what I mean? So she was kind of my rock in that moment of like just giving me reassurance. So, yeah, we needed some days and especially me because this has been my life since my early 20s and then it’s ripped apart and then you have to rebuild yourself and then I’m looking at her and I’m looking at my dog and I’m like, okay, now I have to take care of everybody even more.”

On being part of the Meta-Four: “That was fun, that was great. That was unexpected too to be honest because I remember, same thing, they just send me a booking of me flying to — it was Battleground but I don’t remember which city it was. But it was Battleground and then they were like, ‘Okay, we want you to do this with Noam, this backstage and he’s looking for somebody. Then we want you to be the cornerman of Noam in the match but not really the cornerman,’ so it was back-and-forth, not really knowing what’s going on, and then obviously, Lash (Legend) and Jakara (Jackson) were there too. They didn’t know what’s going on so, all four of us, we didn’t know is this a group? Is this a one-time thing? Noam had this character where he was always up to something… Is he just planning? A one-time kind of scenario? And then, he won and at that time, I got ejected… They were celebrating in the ring and then they send me out like, ‘Oh, go celebrate with them too’ and it was like, ‘Oh, okay.’ Well, I guess that’s what I’m gonna do and then we did the whole celebration stuff and then, we came in on Tuesday and they’re like, ‘Okay, you guys are a group now. We need a name.’ We’re like, ‘Oh, okay,’ and then we came up with Meta-Four… It was the most fun that I had my whole WWE, NXT career because we had so much fun doing everything we did and it was so us. Everything that we did out there was so authentic and I love being authentic to the fullest… I remember we did the Meta Longue stuff, which every week we had a new team and stuff and people were like, ‘Oh!’ They were caring about what we’re doing. We were just bullsh*tting at the end of the day and just having fun and everything they gave us, I just think we tried to maximize it and just do the most fun and the most ridiculous stuff you can do. The same thing with the Halloween special… It was just us being us and that was like the most fun you could have in wrestling.”