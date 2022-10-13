Orange Cassidy Addresses Crowd Following AEW Dynamite

Orange Cassidy spoke to the crowd following his All-Atlantic Championship win that closed tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. PWInsider reports that Cassidy got a “You Deserve It” chant and a big ovation after the cameras turned off, then proceeded to address the crowd.

Cassidy reportedly said, “Hey Canada, look what I did” before noting he doesn’t like to carry things and asked for his backpack, which brought out Kris Statlander with the backpack that the title was put inside. Cassidy said that he can go wherever he wants now that he has the title, before inviting everyone to come back tomorrow for the Rampage taping.

The Best Friends, Statlander and Danhausen hugged in the ring and Tony Khan eventually came out to hug Cassidy as he was talking with fans at ringside.