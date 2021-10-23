Orange Cassidy Advances in AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament

We have our first semifinalist in the World Title Eliminator Tournament after this week’s AEW Rampage. Orange Cassidy defeated Powerhouse Hobbs on tonight’s show to advance to the semis of the tournament. You can see some clips from the match below.

Cassidy’s opponent will be the winner of Jon Moxley vs. Preston Vance, while the other side sees bryan Danielson vs. Dustin Rhodes and Eddie Kingston vs. Lance Archer in the opening round.

My ringside view of this carnage at #AEWRampage. Couldn’t happen to a bigger piece of shit. @orangecassidy pic.twitter.com/L6WuujmXkY — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) October 23, 2021