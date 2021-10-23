wrestling / News

Orange Cassidy Advances in AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament

October 22, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW World Title Eliminator Rampage

We have our first semifinalist in the World Title Eliminator Tournament after this week’s AEW Rampage. Orange Cassidy defeated Powerhouse Hobbs on tonight’s show to advance to the semis of the tournament. You can see some clips from the match below.

Cassidy’s opponent will be the winner of Jon Moxley vs. Preston Vance, while the other side sees bryan Danielson vs. Dustin Rhodes and Eddie Kingston vs. Lance Archer in the opening round.

