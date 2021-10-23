wrestling / News
Orange Cassidy Advances in AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament
We have our first semifinalist in the World Title Eliminator Tournament after this week’s AEW Rampage. Orange Cassidy defeated Powerhouse Hobbs on tonight’s show to advance to the semis of the tournament. You can see some clips from the match below.
Cassidy’s opponent will be the winner of Jon Moxley vs. Preston Vance, while the other side sees bryan Danielson vs. Dustin Rhodes and Eddie Kingston vs. Lance Archer in the opening round.
A @TrueWillieHobbs spinebuster nearly ends it early for @orangecassidy – Tune in to #AEWRampage on @tntdrama NOW! pic.twitter.com/p4dMS1HwmS
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 23, 2021
#Powerhouse @TrueWillieHobbs goes right after the injured ribs of @orangecassidy – Watch #AEWRampage NOW on @tntdrama NOW! pic.twitter.com/94yeXKj2Id
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 23, 2021
Sickening impact from #Powerhouse @TrueWillieHobbs as he flattens @orangecassidy. Watch #AEWRampage NOW on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/WczSdofQKs
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 23, 2021
Big Money @MATTHARDYBRAND loves the beating @TrueWillieHobbs is putting on @orangecassidy – Tune in to #AEWRampage on @tntdrama NOW! pic.twitter.com/cUVV60qfuV
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 23, 2021
My ringside view of this carnage at #AEWRampage.
Couldn’t happen to a bigger piece of shit. @orangecassidy pic.twitter.com/L6WuujmXkY
— MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) October 23, 2021
.@orangecassidy uses @TrueWillieHobbs’ temper against him to advance to the semifinal round of the #AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament – Tune in to #AEWRampage on @tntdrama NOW! pic.twitter.com/Mxwl12VR0D
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 23, 2021
