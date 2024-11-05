Orange Cassidy on AEW Allowing Him to Evolve & Grow

– During a recent interview with iHeartRadio Philadelphia’s Buster, AEW star Orange Cassidy discussed how he connects with atypical wrestling fans. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Orange Cassidy on how he views pro wrestling: “I like to look at professional wrestling sometimes through the lens of somebody who’s not a professional wrestler. I feel that usually, hardcore wrestling fans don’t really like what I’m doing, but it’s all the people that don’t really know what professional wrestling is, and they look at me, they’re like, ‘Oh, I get that, yeah.'”

On why fans will look at him and get his character: “Because that’s always like, if you’re not a wrestling fan, you come to a show and you see two guys basically in underwear, slapping each other in the chest, right? Like, what do you do? From that context, that’s why I think a lot of kids will look at me, ‘Okay, I get this.'”

On AEW allowing him to evolve: “AEW allowed me to get to this evolution, right? I was able to grow. iI you were a wrestling fan, if you were an AEW fan, from the very beginning, you literally saw me change and grow with you. I feel that the AEW fans, take a lot of pride and responsibility for me and my success, and I think they deserve to be brought on a ride that is satisfying and also maybe heartbreaking. They deserve it because they’re basically with me.”