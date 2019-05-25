Orange Cassidy Added To AEW Double or Nothing Casino Battle Royale

Orange Cassidy has been added to tonight’s Casino Battle Royale on the AEW Double or Nothing Buy In pre-show. Cassidy is one of the more popular wrestlers on the independent scene right now. The winner of the Battle Royale will face the winner of the Chris Jericho vs. Kenny Omega match for the AEW World Title at a future AEW show.

We’ll of course be covering the show tonight starting at 7PM ET. The full card is below.

Main Show

* Winner Fights to Determine AEW Champion: Chris Jericho vs. Kenny Omega

* Cody vs. Dustin Rhodes

* Kylie Rae vs. Nyla Rose vs. Dr. Britt Baker

* SCU vs. Strong Hearts (CIMA, Lindaman and T-Hawk)

* Aja Kong, Yuka Sakazaki, and Emi Sakura vs. Hikaru Shida, Riho Abe, and Ryo Mizunami.

* AAA World Tag Team Championship Match: The Young Bucks vs. The Lucha Bros.

* Jack Evans and Angelico vs. The Best Friends (Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor)

The Buy-In Pre-Show

* Casino Battle Royal For Spot in First AEW Championship Match: Shawn Spears, Sonny Kiss, Glacier, Sunny Daze, MJF, Joey Janela, Dustin Thomas, Billy Gunn, Jimmy Havoc, Michael Nakazawa, Jungle Boy, Isiah Kassidy, Marq Quen, Luchasaurus, Orange Cassidy, More TBA

* Kip Sabian vs. Sammy Guevara