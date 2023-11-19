Orange Cassidy Says AEW Full Gear Win Over Jon Moxley Ranks ‘At The Very Top’ For Him

Orange Cassidy defeated Jon Moxley at AEW Full Gear, and he labeled it as a career high after the show. Cassidy retained the AEW International Championship against Moxley at Saturday’s PPV, and he spoke at the post-show media scrum about what it meant for him to win the rematch from All Out.

“It’s at the very top,” Cassidy said (per Fightful). “I don’t know where it ranks, but we all know, it’s not a secret that Jon Moxley is one of the best professional wrestlers in the world, he’ll go down as one of the best professional wrestlers ever. He is tough. His skull hurts when I punch it. There was a time when Jon Moxley put the company on his shoulders and he carried it through some tough times. There is so much respect I have for Jon Moxley.”

He continued, “I knew this mountain of Jon Moxley that I had to climb would be very difficult. I feel very grateful that I had the opportunity to fight him again and I feel very grateful that I beat him. It’s something I never thought possible. I’m wrestling top wrestlers and I’m pinning them.”