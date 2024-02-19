wrestling / News

Orange Cassidy Defends AEW International Title At RevPro High Stakes 2024

February 18, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Full Gear Orange Cassidy Image Credit: AEW

Orange Cassidy made an appearance at RevPro High Stakes 2024 and defended his AEW International Championship. Cassidy showed up at the Sunday event and defended his title against Sha Samuels, Flash Morgan Webster, Spike Trivet, Richard Holliday, Cameron Khai, and Shigehiro Irie. Cassidy picked up the win to retain his title.

Cassidy’s appearance was to promote AEW All In 2024, which will take place at Wembley Stadium in London.

