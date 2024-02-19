wrestling / News
Orange Cassidy Defends AEW International Title At RevPro High Stakes 2024
February 18, 2024 | Posted by
Orange Cassidy made an appearance at RevPro High Stakes 2024 and defended his AEW International Championship. Cassidy showed up at the Sunday event and defended his title against Sha Samuels, Flash Morgan Webster, Spike Trivet, Richard Holliday, Cameron Khai, and Shigehiro Irie. Cassidy picked up the win to retain his title.
Cassidy’s appearance was to promote AEW All In 2024, which will take place at Wembley Stadium in London.
Wait a minute! We thought Shigehiro Irie was the 6th man, but we now have a 7-way as @AEW's @orangecassidy is here – and it's for his International Championship!https://t.co/fX5Iut2Z5j#HighStakes2024 pic.twitter.com/UmyDl11HZ1
— Revolution Pro (@RevProUK) February 18, 2024
