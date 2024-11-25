Orange Cassidy Says AEW Locker Room is Incredible, One Of The Best He’s Been Involved With

In an interview with SportsKeeda WrestleBinge (via Fightful), Orange Cassidy spoke about rumors of dissention in AEW and said the locker room is one of the best that he’s been a part of. Cassidy has been with AEW since 2019, close to the beginning.

He said: “I don’t like to read the gossip and go online and see the discourse most of the time because it’s a very negative space. It’s very hard to find positive criticism from those areas. But sometimes you hear about, ‘Oh, the locker room’s in disarray.’ The locker room in AEW is incredible. It’s one of the best I’ve been a part of, and it has never faltered. Whatever you’re hearing is just a very isolated incident. [The internet], they just take that one thing and run with it because nothing else really happens. Everybody changes together in the same small room, I promise you, and I think what we’re trying to cultivate in AEW is a place where if you are an AEW roster member and we all work together to make everybody better. We’re trying to make that a thing where it’s not, ‘I need to step on this person so I can get higher up on the ladder.’ It’s, ‘We’re gonna help each other up the ladder’.“