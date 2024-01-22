Orange Cassidy On Who In AEW He Would Give ‘Shohei Ohtani Money’ To

Shohei Ohtani signed a record contract Los Angeles Dodgers last month, and Orange Cassidy would (understandably) pick himself out of anyone in AEW to give that deal to. Ohtani signed a 10 year deal worth $700 million in December of last year, and Cassidy was asked in an interview with Adrian Hernandez which AEW star he would give that kind of money to.

“Orange Cassidy,” he responded (per Fightful). “What other pick? Who am I supposed to say, Will Ospreay? I’m me. I’ll take it. If you put value on yourself.”

Cassidy is the current AEW International Champion and most recently defended the title against Preston Vance at AEW Battle of the Belts IX last weekend.