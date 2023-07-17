Orange Cassidy Sets AEW Consecutive Title Defense Record At Battle Of The Belts VII

Orange Cassidy’s successful defense of the AEW International Title at Battle of the Belts VII gave him a new AEW record for consecutive title defenses. As noted, Cassidy survived Lance Archer to retain his title on Saturday’s show, marking his 26th successful title defense and passing Jade Cargill’s record of 25 successful title defenses.

Cassidy has held the International title for 278 days, which includes the period when it was still known as the All-Atlantic Championship. He defeated PAC to win the All-Atlantic Title at the October 12th episode of AEW Dynamite.