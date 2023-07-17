wrestling / News

Orange Cassidy Sets AEW Consecutive Title Defense Record At Battle Of The Belts VII

July 16, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Orange Cassidy AEW Battle of the Belts VII Image Credit: AEW

Orange Cassidy’s successful defense of the AEW International Title at Battle of the Belts VII gave him a new AEW record for consecutive title defenses. As noted, Cassidy survived Lance Archer to retain his title on Saturday’s show, marking his 26th successful title defense and passing Jade Cargill’s record of 25 successful title defenses.

Cassidy has held the International title for 278 days, which includes the period when it was still known as the All-Atlantic Championship. He defeated PAC to win the All-Atlantic Title at the October 12th episode of AEW Dynamite.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Orange Cassidy, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading