Orange Cassidy Says He’d Never Try To Go After AEW World Title Before

In an interview with Youngstown Studio (via Fightful), Orange Cassidy said that the AEW World title wasn’t something he considered trying to win in the past.

He said: “AEW World Champion, to me, represents professional wrestling, and I feel that it represents what professional wrestling should be, can be, is, and to wear that championship, it means that you are the best wrestler in the world. So it’s something I never thought I would try to attain. I wrestled for it one other time, it was right after the pandemic, it was Double or Nothing [2021], and I wrestled against Kenny Omega and PAC in a triple threat, and I pretty much had the match won, but Don Callis ruined that for me, like he does everything else in my life, and I never saw myself in that position. I think I just didn’t want it, I don’t know.“