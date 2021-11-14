wrestling / News
Orange Cassidy and Member of CHAOS vs. The Butcher and the Blade Set For AEW Dynamite
During tonight’s AEW Full Gear Buy-In, it was announced that Orange Cassidy and a partner of his choosing will face The Butcher and the Blade on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite. Cassidy said that he was going to give the Best Friends the night off. It was then suggested that since he was now a member of the New Japan faction CHAOS, he would get “one of his dogs” to team with him.
This seems to suggest that Tomohiro Ishii, who has the nickname of the Stone Pitbull, will be Cassidy’s partner. This has not been confirmed, however.
#AEW GM @TonyKhan has signed #TheButcher & @bladeofbuffalo vs @orangecassidy and a partner of his choice THIS WEDNESDAY on #AEWDynamite, and Orange is giving his #BestFriends partners the night off. So who will be his partner?
Order #AEWFullGear NOW: https://t.co/Igw7g12yxR pic.twitter.com/n12ZirUQ3a
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 14, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan Teases Other Members of NJPW’s Chaos Coming to AEW After Rampage
- WWE Issues Statement Disputing Keith Lee Claim He Paid His Own Medical Expenses
- More On WWE Releasing Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado, Both Asked For It After Main Event Match
- Note On What WWE Told A Top Star About COVID-19 Vaccination