Orange Cassidy and Member of CHAOS vs. The Butcher and the Blade Set For AEW Dynamite

During tonight’s AEW Full Gear Buy-In, it was announced that Orange Cassidy and a partner of his choosing will face The Butcher and the Blade on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite. Cassidy said that he was going to give the Best Friends the night off. It was then suggested that since he was now a member of the New Japan faction CHAOS, he would get “one of his dogs” to team with him.

This seems to suggest that Tomohiro Ishii, who has the nickname of the Stone Pitbull, will be Cassidy’s partner. This has not been confirmed, however.