Orange Cassidy Appears On AEW Dynamite, Sends Message To Jon Moxley For Full Gear

Orange Cassidy appeared on this week’s AEW Dynamite and sent a message to Jon Moxley ahead of Full Gear. Cassidy appeared on Wednesday night’s show and interrupted Moxley, who had vowed to make an example of Cassidy at Full Gear in their World Championship match.

Cassidy came out and said everything that represents AEW is in the Death Rider’s briefcase, and he plans to take the power back.