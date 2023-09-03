wrestling / News

Orange Cassidy Says He “Blacked Out” During His Dynamite Title Defense

September 3, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
AEW Dynamite Orange Cassidy Penta El Zero M Image Credit: AEW

Speaking recently with Barstool Rasslin’, AEW’s Orange Cassidy was asked for some details about the trio of consecutive Canadian Destroyers he exchanged with Penta El Zero Miedo this past Wednesday (via Fightful). Cassidy wasn’t particularly forthcoming about the Dynamite segment of his AEW International title defense, stating, “I blacked out. I went to another place.” When asked where that place might be, Cassidy simply answered, “I don’t know.” You can see the full interview with Cassidy below.

