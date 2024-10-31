wrestling / News
Orange Cassidy Challenges Jon Moxley To A Future World Title Match On AEW Dynamite
Orange Cassidy has called out Jon Moxley for a future AEW World Championship match on this week’s Dynamite. Cassidy opened Wednesday night’s show and said that he doesn’t normally do things like he was about to, as he’s not a leader, but said that the young guys who have been standing up to Moxley and his allies need AEW while Moxley doesn’t and never has.
Cassidy went on to say that he also needs AEW and is going to put a stop to him, preventing anyone else from getting hurt. He then challenged Moxley to a match for the AEW World Championship.
No word as of yet on when such a match will take place.
Orange Cassidy makes a challenge to #AEW World Champion Jon Moxley!
Watch Fright Night #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@OrangeCassidy pic.twitter.com/8sl7kvAw10
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 31, 2024
