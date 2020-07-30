wrestling / News
Orange Cassidy vs. Chris Jericho Rematch Set For AEW Dynamite in Two Weeks
July 29, 2020 | Posted by
Orange Cassidy and Chris Jericho will go ahead to head again in two weeks on AEW Dynamite. On tonight’s episode, Chris Jericho announced that he will face Cassidy again on the August 12th episode. Before that point, he will debate Cassidy next week.
Jericho noted that when he beats Cassidy, Cassidy will have to pay for the ruined jacket from when he dumped OJ on the Inner Circle.
😱 @IAmJericho with a very special announcement x2 😱 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/6us1hoyKbJ
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) July 30, 2020
🚨 VERY IMPORTANT 🚨@orangecassidy vs @IAmJericho
August 5 – The Debate
August 12 – The Rematch#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/uVWpnsbIji
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) July 30, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Doc Gallows On Why AJ Styles Wants Another Match With The Undertaker
- EC3 Says There Is A Good Chance We’ll See Him In Another Company’s Ring Soon, Describes His Interactions With Vince McMahon
- Nick Aldis Discusses If Another Match With Cody Rhodes Will Happen, Possibility of Working Relationship Between AEW & NWA
- The Miz Doesn’t Get CM Punk’s Heat With Him: ‘I Thought We Were Friends’