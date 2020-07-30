wrestling / News

Orange Cassidy vs. Chris Jericho Rematch Set For AEW Dynamite in Two Weeks

July 29, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy

Orange Cassidy and Chris Jericho will go ahead to head again in two weeks on AEW Dynamite. On tonight’s episode, Chris Jericho announced that he will face Cassidy again on the August 12th episode. Before that point, he will debate Cassidy next week.

Jericho noted that when he beats Cassidy, Cassidy will have to pay for the ruined jacket from when he dumped OJ on the Inner Circle.

