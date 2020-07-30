Orange Cassidy vs. Chris Jericho Rematch Set For AEW Dynamite in Two Weeks

Orange Cassidy and Chris Jericho will go ahead to head again in two weeks on AEW Dynamite. On tonight’s episode, Chris Jericho announced that he will face Cassidy again on the August 12th episode. Before that point, he will debate Cassidy next week.

Jericho noted that when he beats Cassidy, Cassidy will have to pay for the ruined jacket from when he dumped OJ on the Inner Circle.

😱 @IAmJericho with a very special announcement x2 😱 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/6us1hoyKbJ — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) July 30, 2020