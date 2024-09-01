wrestling / News
Orange Cassidy Comes to Realization That Hologram Is Not a ‘Hologram’
September 1, 2024 | Posted by
– During last night’s edition of AEW Collision, Hologram teamed with Kyle O’Reilly and Orange Cassidy in a winning effort against Johnny TV, Lee Moriarty, and The Beast Mortos. It looks like Cassidy has now realized that Hologram is real and not a literal “hologram.”
Orange Cassidy wrote, “Alright, enough is enough. I’m just gonna say it. I’m pretty sure he’s not actually a Hologram. I’m pretty sure.” You can view his social media comments he shared below:
Alright, enough is enough. I’m just gonna say it. I’m pretty sure he’s not actually a Hologram. I’m pretty sure.
— Orange Cassidy (@orangecassidy) September 1, 2024
