– During last night’s edition of AEW Collision, Hologram teamed with Kyle O’Reilly and Orange Cassidy in a winning effort against Johnny TV, Lee Moriarty, and The Beast Mortos. It looks like Cassidy has now realized that Hologram is real and not a literal “hologram.”

Orange Cassidy wrote, “Alright, enough is enough. I’m just gonna say it. I’m pretty sure he’s not actually a Hologram. I’m pretty sure.” You can view his social media comments he shared below: