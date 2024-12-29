– Orange Cassidy failed yet again to win the AEW World Championship at last night’s AEW Worlds End pay-per-view. After the main event Fatal 4-Way World Title bout, Cassidy commented on the loss in a backstage digital exclusive video released by AEW. Cassidy also indicated he will be going after Hangman Page next.

Cassidy stated, “I don’t know what I’m doing. I don’t know why I’m here. Whatever I’ve been doing has not been working.” The former International Champion continued, “But…I’m going to keep showing up and find whatever it is I’m missing, and this Wednesday on Dynamite, I should probably start with Hangman.”

Hangman Page and Jay White also competed in the matchup along with Orange Cassidy. Jon Moxley won the bout to retain his AEW World Championship. You can view that digital clip from AEW below: