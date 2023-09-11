Orange Cassidy On Critics Of His Ring Style, Being Able To Work Different Styles

Orange Cassidy recently weighed in on critics of his in-ring style and why he’ll continue to embrace it. Cassidy spoke with Metro for a new interview and you can see highlights below:

On people who criticize his ring style compared to someone like Sting: “It’s Sting! He’s the man! It’s people like that, you understand why they have longevity, and why people respect them, why they’re legends. They understand. For the people that don’t understand, “Oh, it’s Orange Cassidy” – come on! Shut up! You know what this is.”

On competing against people with very different styles: “I do have a lot to show. I do know a lot. I think I do – I shouldn’t sound so arrogant, but I know some things. I like the idea where the next person I have to defend against, can’t get a grasp on it. ‘He can’t do lucha.’ Well, maybe I can! ‘Are you technical?’ I don’t know, maybe! I think it’s because I can adapt to other people and their styles.”

On getting pushback from people over his ring style: “I’m not the biggest guy in the world, I’m not the tallest guy in the world. I can do some things, but I wanted to be myself and stand out. I feel like in professional wrestling today, it’s very hard to stand out and be different.”

On embracing his own style: “I take pride in people not being able to compare me to anybody. ‘Oh that’s like a young so and so, or that reminds me of blah blah blah.’ You can’t say that about me. And I think that’s difficult! Any time you try to take something to another level or another step, you’re gonna get pushback. I was aware of that, but I’m not gonna stop!”