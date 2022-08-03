Orange Cassidy Details His Shoulder Injury, Talks About His Match With Will Ospreay

In an interview with the Absolute Geek podcast (via https://www.fightful.com/wrestling/orange-cassidy-i-think-i-m-only-person-who-s-had-16-breakout-matches-people-forget-about-me target=new>Fightful), Orange Cassidy spoke about the shoulder injury that kept him out of action for a while in AEW, as well as his return match with Will Ospreay. The two wrested twice in AEW, as part of a six-man tag match on Dynamite and then one-on-one at Forbidden Door.

He said: “Well, I was hurt for a very long time. I had a type III AC separation in my left shoulder, and it hurt real bad, so I couldn’t really wrestle for a while. Then it’s like okay, and I decided to come back and wrestle Will Ospreay. I tried a little harder than I usually do in that match, especially because I, I don’t know. I don’t need to prove anything to anybody, but I know I can. Every now and then, I like to show everybody and remind everybody what I can do when I feel like it. I have that luxury to just turn it on when I want to. I think I’m the only person that’s like 16 breakout matches because I get that every single time I have a wrestling match. It’s like people forgot, so I just wanted to remind everybody this is who Orange Cassidy was, and I think I was able to do that. I would have liked to win, but he’s pretty good.“