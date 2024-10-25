Orange Cassidy Doesn’t Think He’s the Face Of AEW: ‘I Have To Fight Now’

Orange Cassidy says he doesn’t think he is the face of AEW and shouldn’t be, but he knows he has to fight now that his friends are being hurt. Cassidy has been urged on AEW TV to stand up to Jon Moxley’s alliance but he’s resisted to date, though he said in an interview with Good Karma Wrestling that things are different now after Claudio Castagnoli brutalized Chuck Taylor to close out AEW Dynamite. You can see highlights from the discussion below, per Fightful:

On if he ever thought he’d be the face of AEW: “No, and I don’t think that I am, nor should I be. I don’t want that. I never wanted that. I wanted to do what I had to do and go home. After what happened last night, it’s been made very clear to me that I think I have no choice in the situation. Before, early in AEW, there was always this thing of ‘Oh, he’s going to try. He’ll care this time.’ I don’t feel that I have any choice in this matter. I have to fight now. I have to fight. I don’t want to, but if the people around me that I care about the most are going to be hurt, then I really have no choice in the matter.”

On the end of Dynamite: “At that very moment, it was, I was literally one second late. I slid into the ring right as Claudio was stomping the chair on his neck. I’m not very calculated, obviously, I just react. All day, I was just reacting. Earlier in the night, Chuck said stuff to me that I needed to hear, it’s what a good friend would do. I’m just reacting. I never thought I’d see him laid out again. He was injured before by Trent, and to see that again, it’s something I never thought I would have to see, but I did. At that moment, I don’t want to take the cop out answer and say I blacked out. Just everything that was going on, it wasn’t something I expected. All of my thoughts will be made clear on Dynamite. The Fright Night thing.”