Orange Cassidy on ECW Being a Big Influence on His Career

– Ahead of AEW Full Gear, AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy spoke Under the Ring and discussed the styles of wrestling that influenced his career, noting that ECW was a big influence on him. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Orange Cassidy on the styles of wrestling that interested him: “I think I watched all the wrestling I could possibly watch. I watched all different styles, all different things. I think that’s what helped shape me. I couldn’t really say I watched one thing. Obviously, you know ECW was a big influence because I was at that perfect time of a fan when they were blowing up that it was like, ‘Oh yeah, this is awesome. Then when I got into that, I got opened up to the whole world of British wrestling and Japanese wrestling and Lucha Libre and so I think it all helped shape me because I don’t like just one thing, I like it all.”

On if he would ever trade wrestling tapes: “No, my friends would, and I just borrowed them.”

At last night’s AEW Full Gear event, Orange Cassidy retained his title against Jon Moxley in a rematch. The event was held at Ingelwood’s KIA Forum and broadcast live on pay-per-view.