– During a recent interview with The Shaky Experience, AEW star Orange Cassidy talked about the AEW locker room environment. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Orange Cassidy on the AEW locker room: “Right now, the locker room, to me, we all want to do our very best. At AEW, we’re trying to cultivate an idea that we should help each other do our best. It is competitive, but I feel it’s a healthy competition. When I see Will Ospreay have a match with Ricochet, when I see my friend Mark Briscoe go wrestle Kyle Fletcher, and they do incredible things, it helps drive me to do my best as well. It shouldn’t be a, ‘I want to get to the top so I’m going to step on you to get there.’ It should be, ‘I want to go to the top, but we should all help each other climb the ladder to get to the top.'”

On how it can be a daunting experience: “It can be daunting sometimes. You can see a match between Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay or Ospreay and (Konosuke) Takeshita, and they are doing superhuman things. They can do things no one else can do. That’s what makes AEW so special. Everybody brings something unique to them. I try to accentuate that aspect. What separates me from them is the healthy competition of, I want to have the best performance of the night or best match.”

On viewing AEW as a positive place right now: “I feel it’s a positive place right now. We have a ton of young talent, too, that are very fortunate in AEW. It’s the environment we’re trying to make backstage, but the younger roster members are so attentive and they try their best. They take feedback and they want to do their best. What is that thing, pay it forward? That’s what we’re trying to do.”

Orange Cassidy failed yet again to win the AEW World Championship at last Saturday’s AEW Worlds End pay-per-view. He competed in a Fatal 4-Way bout against Jon Moxley, Jay White, and Hangman Page. Moxley won the bout to retain his title.