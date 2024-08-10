Orange Cassidy On What To Expect From Him At This Year’s AEW All In

During a promo for this year’s AEW All In, Orange Cassidy detailed what to expect from him from the Wembley Stadium event. It happens in London on August 25.

He said: “Last year? I want to talk about this year how all those people are going to fill up the stadium again. I’m gonna walk down to the ring and keep put my hands in my pockets. Definitely wear sunglasses. Definitely gonna punch somebody in the face. Yeah, because this year I’m All In.”