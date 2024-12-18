Orange Cassidy Explains Why He Started Wearing Black Denim

– During a recent interview with Mike Jones in DC, AEW star Orange Cassidy discussed taking to wearing black denim over his normal blue denim ring gear. Cassidy noted that blue denim doesn’t go well with bright red blood.

Orange Cassidy explained on wearing black denim (via Fightful), “I think it’s because I didn’t want to get my blue denim stained with blood. The light blue denim doesn’t go well with bright red blood over it. We always say that we dress as a reflection of how we’re feeling. Maybe I’m in a little bit of a goth phase.”

Orange Cassidy is scheduled for action for tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash. He will team with Hangman Page and Jay White against The Death Riders’ Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta & PAC. Tonight’s show is being held at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, DC. It will be broadcast live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST.