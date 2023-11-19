wrestling / News
Orange Cassidy Finally Beats Jon Moxley at AEW Full Gear, Retains Title
Orange Cassidy said he had to beat Jon Moxley to legitimize his reign as AEW International Champion and he did that at Full Gear tonight. At one point, the turnbuckle cover was removed, and Mox was dropkicked into it by Cassidy. Orange then hit five Orange Punches, and a Beach Break, to beat Moxley. After the match, the Blackpool Combat Club came out to get Moxley, where Wheeler Yuta had an altercation with HOOK.
Cassidy is in his second reign as International champion. He has been champion for 40 days after winning it on October 10.
Your REIGNING and DEFENDING #AEW International Champion-
ORANGE CASSIDY!!!
Will tonight be the night when The Champ finally beats Mox?
Watch #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV!
🔗 https://t.co/vrXxJ8IVMl
📱 https://t.co/IGFXWHa3dW
🌏 https://t.co/m5uJ9xfmkr@OrangeCassidy | @730hook pic.twitter.com/OCAAbI9BFA
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 19, 2023
The Master of DEATH JITSU, Jon Moxley, makes his way to the ring!
Can he become a 2-Time #AEW International Champion tonight in LA?
Watch #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV!
🔗 https://t.co/vrXxJ8IVMl
📱 https://t.co/IGFXWHa3dW
🌏 https://t.co/m5uJ9xfmkr@JonMoxley | @WheelerYuta pic.twitter.com/qX7MNeP4pQ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 19, 2023
Orange Cassidy is taking a page out of Mox's playbook!
Watch #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV!
🔗 https://t.co/vrXxJ8IVMl
📱 https://t.co/IGFXWHa3dW
🌏 https://t.co/m5uJ9xfmkr@OrangeCassidy | @JonMoxley pic.twitter.com/J26EQKVYoZ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 19, 2023
Orange is taking flight again and again and again!
Watch #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV!
🔗 https://t.co/vrXxJ8IVMl
📱 https://t.co/IGFXWHa3dW
🌏 https://t.co/m5uJ9xfmkr@OrangeCassidy | @JonMoxley pic.twitter.com/Uhxmtw6UR6
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 19, 2023
Orange Cassidy has the REDRUM locked in and HOOK approves!
Watch #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV!
🔗 https://t.co/vrXxJ8IVMl
📱 https://t.co/IGFXWHa3dW
🌏 https://t.co/m5uJ9xfmkr@OrangeCassidy | @JonMoxley | @730hook pic.twitter.com/hBf0IGXPEh
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 19, 2023
Mox is toying with Orange Cassidy in front of a divided LA crowd!
Watch #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV!
🔗 https://t.co/vrXxJ8IVMl
📱 https://t.co/IGFXWHa3dW
🌏 https://t.co/m5uJ9xfmkr@OrangeCassidy | @JonMoxley pic.twitter.com/OL9kkmV1Oy
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 19, 2023
Orange hit Mox with THREE Orange Punches and he still won't stay down!!!
Watch #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV!
🔗 https://t.co/vrXxJ8IVMl
📱 https://t.co/IGFXWHa3dW
🌏 https://t.co/m5uJ9xfmkr@OrangeCassidy | @JonMoxley pic.twitter.com/d3yFz7dThj
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 19, 2023