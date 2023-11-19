Orange Cassidy Finally Beats Jon Moxley at AEW Full Gear, Retains Title

Orange Cassidy said he had to beat Jon Moxley to legitimize his reign as AEW International Champion and he did that at Full Gear tonight. At one point, the turnbuckle cover was removed, and Mox was dropkicked into it by Cassidy. Orange then hit five Orange Punches, and a Beach Break, to beat Moxley. After the match, the Blackpool Combat Club came out to get Moxley, where Wheeler Yuta had an altercation with HOOK.

Cassidy is in his second reign as International champion. He has been champion for 40 days after winning it on October 10.