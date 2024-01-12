Orange Cassidy On Finding His Success In AEW, Takes Pride In Being ‘An Original’

Orange Cassidy has become a signature character in AEW, and he recently talked about finding his success there. The AEW International Champion spoke with Adrian Hernandez for a new interview and you can see a couple of highlights below (via Wrestling Inc):

On finding his success in AEW: “A lot of people [think I’m an] overnight success. You don’t need to know what I’ve done before this, I just want you to take me as I am now, which I think is very important because sometimes people get sympathy for the grind because we all can sympathize with something that’s taken a long time to get to,” Cassidy said. “But I want you to take me for who I am, as I am, right now.”

On why he’s best suited to AEW: “Eddie Kingston’s a different story than me, but I know I could speak for myself when I say that I would not be able to have thrived the way I am in AEW if it was another place. AEW let me be me. They let me do what I want to do and I believed in it. My style is my style. I take a lot of pride in it that no one can say ‘Oh, Orange Cassidy wrestles like this,’ or ‘Orange Cassidy is a guy like this who came before me.’ I take a lot of pride in being an original.”