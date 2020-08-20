Orange Cassidy First In-Ring Interview Set for Special Saturday AEW Dynamite

– All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has announced that Orange Cassidy will take part in the first in-ring interview of his career on this weekend’s special Saturday night edition of AEW Dynamite on August 22. You can view the announcement below.

Orange Cassidy is fresh off the biggest win of his career after pinning Jericho on last week’s episode. This week’s Dynamite airs on Saturday at 6:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW TNT Championship Match: Cody vs. Brodie Lee

* Women’s Tag Team Cup Tournament: Teams TBD

* FTR vs. Private Party

* The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) vs. Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, John Silver, and Alan Angels)

* Lucha Brothers, The Butcher, and The Blade vs. Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, QT Marshall, and Dustin Rhodes

* Darby Allin vs. TBD

* Orange Cassidy First Ever In-Ring Interview