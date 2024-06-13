– During a recent interview with WHO 13’s Mark Freund ahead of last night’s AEW Dynamite in Des Moines, Iowa, Orange Cassidy discussed the AEW International Title, which is currently held by Will Ospreay. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Orange Cassidy on the International Title: “I have not forgotten about the International Championship. Every time I hear, ‘International Championship’ from one of our announcers, I get a little something inside of me that’s like, ‘That should be mine.'”

On Will Ospreay as the current champion: “Unfortunately, it’s being held by the best professional wrestler in the world right now. You talk about that night [when Cassidy faced Will Ospreay at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door], I almost had him. I just hope he’s ready for the rematch because I’ve been thinking about it a lot.”

On Ospreay being a wrestling savant: “He’s a savant of wrestling. He does everything so effortlessly and perfect. It kind of makes you frustrated about how a person could exist that can just immediately get something. I think the thing that Will Ospreay embodies in his wrestling is, it’s exciting. Everything he does is exciting and suspenseful. So yeah, I don’t want to talk about him that much because I’m still upset he has my championship.”

On last night’s AEW Dynamite, Will Ospreay defended the International Title against Rey Fenix in the main event. Ospreay will later challenge Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Title on Sunday, June 30 at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. Cassidy is scheduled to take on New Japan’s Zack Sabre Jr. at the upcoming show. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.