Orange Cassidy & Hook To Face Blackpool Combat Club On Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

The first match has been announced for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. It was announced on Wednesday’s show that Orange Cassidy & Hook will face off with the Blackpool Combat Club’s Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta next week.

You can see the updated card below for the show, which will be the final Dynamite before Full Gear:

* Orange Cassidy & Hook vs. Jon Moxley vs. Wheeler Yuta

* Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, Paul Wight & Kota Ibushi vs. The Don Callis Family