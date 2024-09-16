Orange Cassidy On How The Conglomeration Came Together

Orange Cassidy recently talked about the formation of The Conglomeration and how they fit together. Cassidy is a part of the group alongside Mark Briscoe, Kyle O’Reilly, and Willow Nightingale, and he talked about the faction coming together in an interview with Wrestfriends. You can see highlights below (via Wrestling Inc):

On the formation of the group: “We’re all together, we’re a bunch of people who just love to conglomerate, get after it. We were actually going through all the same things, we’ve all been — when my friends decided to ditch me and leave me alone and turn their back on me, I was alone, I was lost, and shut down. I decided to open up and I found out there’s a bunch of people going through the same thing that I’m going through, and we all decided to come together and band together. So that’s what The Conglomeration is all about.”

On how O’Reilly summed up the group: “He said, I’m the brains, Mark is the muscle, Kyle is the looks, and Willow is the person in the van that tells us to stop yelling or she’ll turn the car around.”