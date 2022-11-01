WBAL TV 11 recently spoke to AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy of tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite in Baltimore, Maryland. Cassidy is set to defend the All-Atlantic title tomorrow in a Triple Threat Match. Below are some highlights:

Cassidy on what has changed since he became champion: “A lot more people on the roster, a lot more people I have to fight. So, I liked it better when there weren’t as many people for me to fight. But now that I have to fight all these new people, it’s tiring.”

On working in front of no fans during the pandemic: “I am not going to lie to you. It was bad. I did not like it. The only reason why wrestling is what it is is because of the fans. For them to not be there, it was tough. So I took it out on Chris Jericho, and I punched him in the face a bunch and knocked him into a big pool of mimosa to beat him.

Orange Cassidy defends his title tomorrow night on Dynamite in a Triple Threat Match against Luchasaurus and Rey Fenix. Tomorrow’s Dynamite is being held at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore. The card will be broadcast live on TBS at 8:00 pm EST.