Orange Cassidy Recaptures International Title On AEW Dynamite
Orange Cassidy is now a two-time AEW International Champion, winning the title on AEW Dynamite. Cassidy defeated Rey Fenix on tonight’s show to win the title. Cassidy was put in as a replacement after Jon Moxley was not cleared to compete.
The win marks Cassidy’s second run with the title, with his previous run lasting 326 days. Fenix’s reign ends at 21 days, having defeated Moxley for the title at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam on September 20th.
Your REIGNING and DEFENDING #AEW International Champion, Rey Fenix!
Watch #AEWDynamite Title Tuesday LIVE on TBS!@ReyFenixMx pic.twitter.com/po5Dlp4MIn
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 11, 2023
Rey Fenix is wrestling with purpose tonight!
Watch #AEWDynamite Title Tuesday LIVE on TBS!@ReyFenixMx | @orangecassidy pic.twitter.com/Ig7Xzh2MaF
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 11, 2023
We're seeing a different side of Orange Cassidy as he targets Rey Fenix's back!
Watch #AEWDynamite Title Tuesday LIVE on TBS!@ReyFenixMx | @orangecassidy pic.twitter.com/hJNC6SnPZp
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 11, 2023
BACK-2-BACK DDTs!
Watch #AEWDynamite Title Tuesday LIVE on TBS!@ReyFenixMx | @orangecassidy pic.twitter.com/R8vlJrXJ1O
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 11, 2023
#ANDNEW!!
Orange Cassidy did it! He’s now the first 2-time #AEW International Champion!
Watch #AEWDynamite Title Tuesday LIVE on TBS!@orangecassidy pic.twitter.com/rVLTdCbV0p
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 11, 2023
