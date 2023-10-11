wrestling / News

Orange Cassidy Recaptures International Title On AEW Dynamite

October 10, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Orange Cassidy AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

Orange Cassidy is now a two-time AEW International Champion, winning the title on AEW Dynamite. Cassidy defeated Rey Fenix on tonight’s show to win the title. Cassidy was put in as a replacement after Jon Moxley was not cleared to compete.

The win marks Cassidy’s second run with the title, with his previous run lasting 326 days. Fenix’s reign ends at 21 days, having defeated Moxley for the title at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam on September 20th.

