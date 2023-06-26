Orange Cassidy Retains International Title at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door (Clips)

Orange Cassidy survived a four-way match to defend his AEW International Championship at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. Cassidy pinned Daniel Garcia to retain his title in a match that also included ROH Pure Champion Katsuyori Shibata and NJPW World Television Champions Zack Sabre Jr.

Cassidy has been International Champion for 257 days, holding the title since it was called the AEW All-Atlantic Championship. He won the title from PAC on the October 12th, 2022 episode of AEW Dynamite. You can see pics from the match below and follow our live coverage of Forbidden Door here.

“Hey Siri, play ‘Jane.’” With the odds stacked against him, Orange Cassidy heads to the ring for his 25th match defending the #AEW International Title! Order #AEWxNJPW #ForbiddenDoor on PPV right now!

🇺🇸: https://t.co/QkT7hO9Xh4

🔗: https://t.co/SWp7bcLK64@orangecassidy pic.twitter.com/OqqcVTLrZa — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 26, 2023

#ROH Pure Champion Katsuyori Shibata is ready to show his opponents in this 4-way battle why he is “The Wrestler.” Order #AEWxNJPW #ForbiddenDoor on PPV right now!

🇺🇸: https://t.co/QkT7hO9Xh4

🔗: https://t.co/SWp7bcLK64@K_Shibata2022 pic.twitter.com/BTsM7lzs6e — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 26, 2023

https://twitter.com/AEW/status/1673134889342779392