Orange Cassidy Retains International Title at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door (Clips)

June 25, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Orange Cassidy Katsuyori Shibata AEW x NJPW Forbidden Doort Image Credit: AEW

Orange Cassidy survived a four-way match to defend his AEW International Championship at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. Cassidy pinned Daniel Garcia to retain his title in a match that also included ROH Pure Champion Katsuyori Shibata and NJPW World Television Champions Zack Sabre Jr.

Cassidy has been International Champion for 257 days, holding the title since it was called the AEW All-Atlantic Championship. He won the title from PAC on the October 12th, 2022 episode of AEW Dynamite. You can see pics from the match below and follow our live coverage of Forbidden Door here.

https://twitter.com/AEW/status/1673134889342779392

