wrestling / News
Orange Cassidy Defends International Title In Blackjack Battle Royal At AEW Double Or Nothing (Clips)
Orange Cassidy survived 20 other competitors to keep hold of his International Title at AEW Double Or Nothing. Cassidy won the battle royal which had his championship on the line, last eliminating Swerve Strickland.
Also in the match were Tony Nese, Ari Daivari, Komander, Kip Sabian, Chuck Taylor, The Blade, The Butcher, Bandido, Lee Moriarty, Trent Beretta, Keith Lee, Rey Fénix, Juice Robinson, Jay White, Ricky Starks, Brian Cage, Dustin Rhodes, Big Bill, and Penta El Zero Miedo.
Cassidy has been AEW International Champion for 74 days since it was instituted and replaced the AEW All-Atlantic Title. Cassidy’s All-Atlantic Title reign was 154 days. You can see highlights fromthe match below.
Our live coverage of AEW Double Or Nothing is here>
.@komandercrmx wipes out @theleemoriarty & @TheCazXL on the outside!
Order #AEWDoN LIVE on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/fVjgrTiTeE
🌐: https://t.co/RLL4ZBJoGf pic.twitter.com/4bwepjFKyd
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 29, 2023
The STRENGTH of #TheMachine @briancagegmsi!
Order #AEWDoN LIVE on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/fVjgrTiTeE
🌐: https://t.co/RLL4ZBJoGf pic.twitter.com/7EwfzqJO6u
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 29, 2023
Former tag team partners, former friends. @RealKeithLee and @swerveconfident face off in this Blackjack Battle Royale!
Order #AEWDoN LIVE on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/fVjgrTiTeE
🌐: https://t.co/RLL4ZBJoGf pic.twitter.com/bSI8DaytwX
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 29, 2023
.@RealkeithLee is eliminated at the hands of #TheMachine @briancagegmsi!
Order #AEWDoN LIVE on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/fVjgrTiTeE
🌐: https://t.co/RLL4ZBJoGf pic.twitter.com/kyOrBhQZ4K
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 29, 2023
.@starkmanjones and @JayWhiteNZ with unfinished business!
Order #AEWDoN LIVE on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/fVjgrTiTeE
🌐: https://t.co/RLL4ZBJoGf pic.twitter.com/yXEFEI9p9v
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 29, 2023
.@JayWhiteNZ gets sent flying over the top by @starkmanjones and #BulletClubGold are NOT taking it lightly!
Order #AEWDoN LIVE on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/fVjgrTiTeE
🌐: https://t.co/RLL4ZBJoGf pic.twitter.com/fIKl5ETgyX
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 29, 2023
.@briancagegmsi and @dustinrhodes collide, but @swerveconfident has the last laugh momentarily!
Order #AEWDoN LIVE on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/fVjgrTiTeE
🌐: https://t.co/RLL4ZBJoGf pic.twitter.com/ZdftFA3bh0
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 29, 2023
The final four of the BlackJack Battle Royale – @PENTAELZEROM, @TheCazXL, @swerveconfident and #AEW International Champion @orangecassidy!
Order #AEWDoN LIVE on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/fVjgrTiTeE
🌐: https://t.co/RLL4ZBJoGf pic.twitter.com/x7bhiKMtwi
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 29, 2023
More Trending Stories
- WWE Roster Back in US After Saudi Arabia Trip, Triple H & Other Executives Flew Commercial
- Kurt Angle Says Vince McMahon Let Him & Shawn Michaels Decide Who Would Win Their WrestleMania 21 Match
- Updated Air Dates & Synopses for First Four Episodes of Dark Side of the Ring S4
- Note On Long Term Plans For Roman Reigns Going Forward