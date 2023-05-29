Orange Cassidy Defends International Title In Blackjack Battle Royal At AEW Double Or Nothing (Clips)

May 28, 2023 | Posted by

Orange Cassidy survived 20 other competitors to keep hold of his International Title at AEW Double Or Nothing. Cassidy won the battle royal which had his championship on the line, last eliminating Swerve Strickland.

Also in the match were Tony Nese, Ari Daivari, Komander, Kip Sabian, Chuck Taylor, The Blade, The Butcher, Bandido, Lee Moriarty, Trent Beretta, Keith Lee, Rey Fénix, Juice Robinson, Jay White, Ricky Starks, Brian Cage, Dustin Rhodes, Big Bill, and Penta El Zero Miedo.

Cassidy has been AEW International Champion for 74 days since it was instituted and replaced the AEW All-Atlantic Title. Cassidy’s All-Atlantic Title reign was 154 days. You can see highlights fromthe match below.

