AEW News: Every Orange Cassidy International Title Defense, Saraya & Paul Wight On Snack Wars

September 1, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Orange Cassidy Image Credit: AEW

– AEW has posted a video with every one of Orange Cassidy’s AEW International Title defenses. You can see the video below:

– Paul Wight and new AEW Women’s Champion Saraya appeared on the latest episode of Snack Wars:

