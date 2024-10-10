Orange Cassidy Says Jeff Jarrett Gave Him His Nando’s After Cardiff Episode Of AEW Dynamite

Orange Cassidy says Jeff Jarrett did him a solid after the AEW Dynamite taping in Cardiff by giving him his Nando’s when he almost missed out. AEW bought food from the restaurant for the full roster after the taping due to their long bus ride back to London and Cassidy recalled in an interview with Fightful how he would have missed out if not for Jarrett.

“After the show we had in Cardiff, it was a long bus ride back, so AEW got everyone Nando’s,” Cassidy recalled. “When I got on the bus, which I was late as usual, there was no Nando’s left so I didn’t have any Nando’s but Jeff Jarrett gave me his Nando’s. I want everybody to know that Jeff Jarrett is an icon and a hero.

Cassidy added, “It was like a wrap, a lemon and herb chicken wrap. It’s awesome, it’s great.”

The Cardiff taping took place in late August before AEW All In in London.