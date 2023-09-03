Orange Cassidy Previews Match With Jon Moxley At AEW All Out, Doesn’t Know What Will Happen

Orange Cassidy defends the AEW International Championship at All Out tonight, and he previewed the bout in a new interview. Cassidy spoke with Brandon Walker for Barstool Rasslin’ for a new interview and talked about how he and Moxley are both unpredictable and that he doesn’t know what will happen.

“That’s the thing, I like to take pride in the fact that, when I wrestle, my opponents don’t know what I’m going to do,” Cassidy said (per Fightful). “That’s why I’m very successful. I feel that I always keep them guessing. I’m unpredictable. Jon Moxley is the same. You don’t know what Jon Moxley is going to do. He has a lot of weapons.”

He continued, “There are things I haven’t shown, there are things he hasn’t shown. It’s actually the unpredictability of it that we don’t know what’s going to happen, I think that’s what you can expect. I really don’t know what’s going to happen.”