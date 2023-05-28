Orange Cassidy on Not Knowing What to Do With the All-Atlantic Title

– During a recent appearance on Casual Conversations, AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy discussed winning the title from PAC when it was still the All-Atlantic Title and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Orange Cassidy on beating PAC for the All-Atlantic Title: “When I beat Pac for it in October last year, it was called the All-Atlantic [Championship], and then we decided to level it up and make it the International Championship. I didn’t really know what to do with it. I didn’t know what it was. My only goal was to beat Pac, and I did. When I beat him, I had this All-Atlantic Championship.”

On what he wanted to do with the title: “So didn’t really have an identity to me, so I wanted to do with it what I do with everything. I just wanted to fight whoever, wherever, and whenever. I have been, and I hope it has that identity now, and I hope wrestling fans were able to see people that they usually wouldn’t see wrestle for a championship on AEW television.”