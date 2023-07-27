Orange Cassidy Is Now the Most Successful Champion in AEW History

As of last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Orange Cassidy is now the most successful champion in the history of the company. The AEW International Champion has 27 consecutive defenses over his 289 days as champion, an average of one defense every 10.7 days. As previously noted, he currently holds the record for most consecutive title defenses.

