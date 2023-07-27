wrestling / News
Orange Cassidy Is Now the Most Successful Champion in AEW History
July 27, 2023 | Posted by
As of last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Orange Cassidy is now the most successful champion in the history of the company. The AEW International Champion has 27 consecutive defenses over his 289 days as champion, an average of one defense every 10.7 days. As previously noted, he currently holds the record for most consecutive title defenses.
What a run it's been. pic.twitter.com/IRnMOpH9q9
— Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 (@DrainBamager) July 27, 2023
