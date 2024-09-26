Orange Cassidy Names the Best Wrestlers in AEW

– During a recent interview with Barstool Rasslin’, AEW star Orange Cassidy discussed who are the best wrestlers in AEW, noting Kenny Omega is on his list. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Orange Cassidy on Bryan Danielson: “You can’t say Bryan Danielson because that’s like, ‘Yeah we know.’ He shouldn’t be put in that because we all know he is, and he’s holding the championship.”

Cassidy on Kenny Omega: “It doesn’t matter who he is in the ring with, it doesn’t matter what the situation is, he will … he does a phenomenal job of getting the people going, and that’s what you want. He hasn’t wrestled in a while, but Kenny Omega obviously is.”

Orange Cassidy and his Conglomeration teammates will face The Learning Tree in a Tornado Trios Match this weekend on AEW Collision. The episode airs via tape delay on Saturday, September 28 on TNT.