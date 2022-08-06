Orange Cassidy on Showing What He Can Do in the Ring When He Feels Like It

– While speaking to the Absolute Geek Podcast at San Diego Comic-Con, AEW star Orange Cassidy discussed how he likes to show everyone what he can really do in the ring when he feels like it. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Cassidy on his shoulder injury: “Well, I was hurt for a very long time. AC separation of the left shoulder. I was hurt real bad because I couldn’t really wrestle for a while.”

Cassidy on his in-ring ability: “Every now and then, I just show everybody or remind everybody what I can do and when I feel like it. I think I’m the only person in wrestling that’s had like 16 breakout matches. I think that ever since I had a wrestling match that, people forgot, so I just want to remind everybody who Orange Cassidy was, and I think it allowed me to do that. I would have loved to win, but he’s pretty good.”

