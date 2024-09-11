– During a recent interview with Q101 Chicago’s Alternative, AEW star Orange Cassidy reflected on his International Title loss to Jon Moxley in the main event of AEW All Out 2023. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

“A lot of stuff was going on to the company and I was given the opportunity to wrestle Jon Moxley in the main event for my then International Championship, which I held for probably too long. Jon Moxley’s incredible, and he brought something out of me, but he took the title, left me along in the ring with blood, and the fans were very, very nice. Gave me a standing [ovation], cheering, that was a very good moment that I never thought I would get to experience.”