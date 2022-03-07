Orange Cassidy Reportedly Injured At AEW Revolution, Ricky Starks Said To Be Okay

Orange Cassidy was a part of the Face of the Revolution ladder match at AEW Revolution, where he came up short against eventual winner Wardlow. The match saw Keith Lee grab OC at one point and throw him over the ropes to the outside onto a bunch of other people. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Cassidy suffered a shoulder injury during the match, although it’s unknown if it happened during that spot. Cassidy was said to be the only serious injury for the night. It remains to be seen how long he will be out of action.

Meanwhile, Ricky Starks was also in the match and got powerbombed onto a ladder by Wardlow. It looked like a rough landing but according to Dave Meltzer, Starks was okay after the spot.