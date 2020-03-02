wrestling / News
Various News: Orange Cassidy Responds to Praise From ESPN Reporter, Shane Helms & WWE 2K20 Send Booker T Birthday Wishes
– Orange Cassidy has a fan in ESPN reporter Katie Nolan, and he sent her a response on Twitter. Cassidy, who faced PAC at AEW Revolution on Saturday, was the subject of a post from Nolan and you can see it and his reply below:
I’ve found my new king and his name is orange cassidy
— Katie Nolan (@katienolan) March 1, 2020
Game recognize game
— Orange Cassidy (@orangecassidy) March 1, 2020
– Shane Helms and WWE 2K20 had some happy birthday wishes for Booker T, who turned 55 today:
Happy Birthday to one of the GOATs @BookerT5x! Here he is kicking some asshole’s head off. pic.twitter.com/iRtRo1xyvj
— Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) March 2, 2020
Happy birthday to the six-time World Champion and two-time @WWE Hall of Famer, @BookerT5x. Can you dig it, sucka?! pic.twitter.com/oLbG755hNl
— #WWE2K20 (@WWEgames) March 1, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho Praises Goldberg, Congratulates Him on WWE Universal Title Win
- Tony Khan On Why He Has No Interest In Moving AEW Dynamite to Monday Nights
- Jon Moxley Says He Felt Relief After His WWE Title Victory at MITB 2016
- Jake “The Snake” Roberts Discusses Why Vince McMahon Pulled the Plug On His Program With Hulk Hogan