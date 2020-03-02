wrestling / News

Various News: Orange Cassidy Responds to Praise From ESPN Reporter, Shane Helms & WWE 2K20 Send Booker T Birthday Wishes

March 1, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Orange Cassidy AEW Revolution

– Orange Cassidy has a fan in ESPN reporter Katie Nolan, and he sent her a response on Twitter. Cassidy, who faced PAC at AEW Revolution on Saturday, was the subject of a post from Nolan and you can see it and his reply below:

– Shane Helms and WWE 2K20 had some happy birthday wishes for Booker T, who turned 55 today:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Booker T, Orange Cassidy, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading