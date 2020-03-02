Various News: Orange Cassidy Responds to Praise From ESPN Reporter, Shane Helms & WWE 2K20 Send Booker T Birthday Wishes

– Orange Cassidy has a fan in ESPN reporter Katie Nolan, and he sent her a response on Twitter. Cassidy, who faced PAC at AEW Revolution on Saturday, was the subject of a post from Nolan and you can see it and his reply below:

I’ve found my new king and his name is orange cassidy — Katie Nolan (@katienolan) March 1, 2020

Game recognize game — Orange Cassidy (@orangecassidy) March 1, 2020

– Shane Helms and WWE 2K20 had some happy birthday wishes for Booker T, who turned 55 today:

Happy Birthday to one of the GOATs @BookerT5x! Here he is kicking some asshole’s head off. pic.twitter.com/iRtRo1xyvj — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) March 2, 2020