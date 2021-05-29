Orange Cassidy Responds to Kenny Omega’s Ultimatum On Dynamite

Orange Cassidy had his answer to Kenny Omega’s ultimatum to defer his title shot from Double or Nothing, and he delivered that answer on AEW Dynamite. Cassidy appeared on tonight’s show to answer Omega’s offer from last week, in which he asked Omega to defer the title shot so Omega could face Pac in a one-on-one match.

Omega was handed an envelope by Cassidy tonight, with the deferred contract ripped up. Omega then attacked Cassidy but was fended off. That means the triple threat remains on for Double or Nothing on Sunday.