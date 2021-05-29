wrestling / News
Orange Cassidy Responds to Kenny Omega’s Ultimatum On Dynamite
Orange Cassidy had his answer to Kenny Omega’s ultimatum to defer his title shot from Double or Nothing, and he delivered that answer on AEW Dynamite. Cassidy appeared on tonight’s show to answer Omega’s offer from last week, in which he asked Omega to defer the title shot so Omega could face Pac in a one-on-one match.
Omega was handed an envelope by Cassidy tonight, with the deferred contract ripped up. Omega then attacked Cassidy but was fended off. That means the triple threat remains on for Double or Nothing on Sunday.
.@KennyOmegamanX just got his answer…
Don’t miss #AEWDoN This Sunday 8pm ET LIVE on PPV, as Omega defends the #AEW World Championship vs. @orangecassidy vs.. @BASTARDPAC pic.twitter.com/3kJu1gdrtB
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 29, 2021
