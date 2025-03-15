Orange Cassidy Reveals How He Came Up With His Character

– Speaking to Geek Time, AEW star Orange Cassidy was asked about how he came up with his character. Orange Cassidy says he didn’t do that and simply lived his life. Cassidy stated (via Fightful), “I didn’t. I just lived my life. There are some days we all don’t want to get up and go to work, right?”

Cassidy was victorious last Wednesday on AEW Dynamite. He beat Hechicero in the first round of an AEW International Title Eliminator Tournament matchup to advance to the next round. The winner will go on to challenge Kenny Omega for the International Championship.