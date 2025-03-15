wrestling / News
Orange Cassidy Reveals How He Came Up With His Character
March 15, 2025 | Posted by
– Speaking to Geek Time, AEW star Orange Cassidy was asked about how he came up with his character. Orange Cassidy says he didn’t do that and simply lived his life. Cassidy stated (via Fightful), “I didn’t. I just lived my life. There are some days we all don’t want to get up and go to work, right?”
Cassidy was victorious last Wednesday on AEW Dynamite. He beat Hechicero in the first round of an AEW International Title Eliminator Tournament matchup to advance to the next round. The winner will go on to challenge Kenny Omega for the International Championship.
More Trending Stories
- More Details on Jade Cargill-Shayna Baszler Situation That Reportedly Led To Backstage Heat
- The Undertaker Thinks John Cena Could Become a WWE Executive After Retirement
- Killswitch Was Reportedly Backstage At AEW Revolution, Discussed For Show
- Kevin Nash Expresses Confusion Over Iyo Sky Beating Rhea Ripley on WWE Raw