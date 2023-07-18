– During a recent interview with News12 New Jersey, AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy was asked about this week’s Death Before Dishonor event, which takes place in Trenton, New Jersey. As noted, Claudio Castagnoli will no longer defend the ROH World Title against Mark Briscoe, who was forced to withdraw from the card due to injury.

Orange Cassidy stated on the subject of the card changing due to injury (via Fightful), “It has been changing, but Ring of Honor is always incredible. It is very close to me, right now, so I will definitely, probably, most likely be there.”

ROH Death Before Dishonor 2023 will be held at the CURE Insurance Arena on Friday, July 21. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.