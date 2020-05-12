wrestling / News
Orange Cassidy Set for Casino Ladder Match at Double or Nothing
– It’s official. Orange Cassidy is set to compete in the Casino Ladder Match at Double or Nothing 2020 later this month. AEW issued the announcement earlier today via Twitter, which you can see below.
Colt Cabana and Darby Allin were previously announced for the matchup. The winner of the match will receive an AEW World title shot. AEW Double or Nothing 2020 is scheduled for May 23. The event is being held at an unknown location. It will be broadcast on pay-per-view.
Your third entrant in the Casino Ladder Match is @OrangeCassidy!
Is he your pick to win?
Order Double or Nothing on all major cable & satellite providers / @BRLive / @FITETV (International Fans Only) #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/rjhPLp3okK
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 12, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Aleister Black on Why He Doesn’t Want Zelina Vega to Manage Him, Having a Slower Build on Raw
- Sting To AEW Rumors Heat Up After He Gets Removed From WWE Figure Line, Cody Tweets
- Note On Why WWE Did Not Trash Vince McMahon’s Office At Money in the Bank
- More on Alberto Del Rio’s Arrest on Charges of Sexual Assault