Orange Cassidy Set for Casino Ladder Match at Double or Nothing

– It’s official. Orange Cassidy is set to compete in the Casino Ladder Match at Double or Nothing 2020 later this month. AEW issued the announcement earlier today via Twitter, which you can see below.

Colt Cabana and Darby Allin were previously announced for the matchup. The winner of the match will receive an AEW World title shot. AEW Double or Nothing 2020 is scheduled for May 23. The event is being held at an unknown location. It will be broadcast on pay-per-view.